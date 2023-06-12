CACHE VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — When you think of Utah, are fireflies the first things that come to mind? Probably not. However, in Nibley, the community is working to change that as they try to save one of the few native firefly populations in the state.

Nibley, and the surrounding area in Cache Valley, is home to a lot of natural wetlands. In fact, Firefly Park was established a few years ago to protect one of those wetlands in the heart of Nibley.

During the day at Firefly Park, visitors can see all kinds of wildlife and birds. And for a few short weeks during the summer, visitors at night may be lucky enough to get a glimpse of a natural light show when fireflies come out to mate.

As day turns to dusk, and dusk turns to night, Firefly Park becomes pitch black. At 10:00 p.m., just like clockwork, small flashes of light break through the darkness.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“A lot of people describe them as wonderous or magical,” Helani Torres said referring to the fireflies that call Cache Valley home. “I think there is a list of insects that people decide that they don’t like, or they’re scared of,” Torres said. “But I think fireflies are one of those (insects) that makes people realize, ‘Wow, they’re fascinating.’ And it maybe interests them more in the natural world.”

Torres is an intern with the Utah Rare Insect Conservation Program. The program is offered through Utah State University and is under the direction of Amanda Barth. Under the direction of the program, Torres, and a handful of other volunteers, are working to study the bioluminescent beetle known as the firefly. “Utah is actually 65 to 100 percent data deficient in firefly stuff,” Torres added.

Torres said that while the fireflies have been in Cache Valley for generations, no one knows what species are native to the area, what a healthy population size would be, or how much of their natural habitat has been destroyed by humans. They are working to change that.

“It concerns me that we may eventually lose them,” Becky Yeager told ABC4. Becky Yeager is a Nibley resident. Part of Firefly Park includes a native pollinator garden. Yeager has been one of many volunteers who has played an important role in the creation and management of the garden and others like it across northern Utah. Like many, she loves seeing the fireflies each summer.

“This population is very small, but it is one of the few places that people can come and view fireflies which I think makes it very special,” said Yeager. As Cache County continues to grow, homes continue to encroach on the park. Land development can also destroy the wetland areas that are necessary for fireflies. Light pollution can also be deadly.

Yeager said she was proud of her hometown for establishing the park to preserve this small, natural wonder. “When the park was dedicated, Nibley, the first thing they did was enact a dark sky ordinance for the city,” she stated.

Fireflies use their light for a couple of purposes. Some predators avoid the beetle because the light is a sign of toxicity. Along with protection, the light is used for mating. This is what park visitors are most likely to see. Torres explained that during the light displays at night, females tend to stay near the ground while males tend to fly at greater heights. The beetles use different light signals to communicate with potential mates. This courtship, at least in Nibley, tends to only take place from Memorial Day through the Fourth of July.

Torres, and the volunteers, can also use the fireflies’ mating signals for research. The light patterns may help them identify the species that live in the area. They can also use the lights to get a better idea of how many adults live in the area.

However, to get a better idea of what is happening to the fireflies in Cache Valley, they need residents to jump on board and help. “There are also some people with private property who might have some on their land,” Torres said. “If they’re willing to share information so that we can just understand the species we’re working with, understand the threats we’re facing.”

Sharing that information is easy. Anyone who has observed fireflies where they live can submit the information online at firefly.org. Doing so could help keep the fireflies in Nibley for generations to come.

“Our children, we hope that they can have some of those same kinds of memories,” Yeager said.

The mating season for adult fireflies will be over sometime around the first part of July, with a likely peak in mid-June. The best time of day to see the fireflies is around 10 p.m. If there is rain or heavy winds, they will most likely not come out. Flashlights should not be used at the park.

Nibley City added: “Firefly Park is a nature park, and it is illegal to capture or disturb wildlife there. This includes catching fireflies. Please do not attempt to catch the fireflies. They are a rare species and if too many of them are captured, we could lose this magical treasure.”