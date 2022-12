SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – North Summit firefighters responded to a semi-truck fire on Eastbound I-80 early Sunday morning.

Due to limited crew, firefighters called for backup from Uinta County Fire, who reportedly spent most of the night assisting with the fire.

North Summit Fire states that crews were battling the fire in sub-zero temperatures overnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Courtesy of North Summit Fire District

No further information is currently available.