EDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A new fire threatened 10 homes southeast of Northfork in Weber County earlier today, Aug. 31, according to Utah Fire Info.

The fire, referred to as the Eagle Ridge fire, started around 3:15 p.m. near River Drive in Eden. It is estimated that the fire has currently affected 4.5 acres of land.

Authorities say the fire threatened 10 nearby homes, however, no evacuations were ordered. The Utah Department of Natural Resources Public Information Officer Kelly Wickens credits the fire authorities’ response for saving the homes.

“Flames got within 10 feet of one of the homes, so their quick response definitely saved some homes up here,” Wickens said.

The Eagle Ridge fire threatened ten homes in Eden, Utah on Aug. 31. Due to the defensible space around the homes and the firefighters’ quick response, no properties were damaged. (JD Johnson, ABC4)

The Weber County, Ogden City, and Northview fire authorities responded to the fire. The fire was 100% contained by 4:45 p.m., according to Wickens.

Authorities are expected to remain on the scene until the fire is completely controlled, which could likely last until tomorrow. While the exact cause of the incident is under investigation, authorities say it was human-caused.

If you see smoke or flames, Wickens said the best thing to do is report it to 911. She also reminded homeowners to create defensible space around their homes. She said no private property was damaged in this fire due to the homeowners’ use of defensible space.

Defensible space “is an area around a home or other building in which plants, debris and other items that can easily catch fire have been treated, cleared or reduced to slow the spread of fire to and from a structure,” according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Part of creating a safety zone around your home includes removing combustible materials like dead or dry vegetation, leaves and pine needles, and wood mulch, according to FEMA. Trimming tree branches that hang over the roof also can help protect your home.

In addition, wood piles should be kept at least 30 feet away from the home in an enclosed shed and yards should always be maintained in order to create a defensible space.

For more information on how to best protect your home during wildfire season, click here.