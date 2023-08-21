SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — From the end of August through October, fire officials have three prescribed fire projects that will burn a cumulative total of 2,500 acres in Wasatch and Summit Counties.

Project areas will be temporarily closed to all activities a day before the projected burn is set to begin and the day after the burn is complete. Each burn could vary in size, consisting of a couple of acres to a few hundred acres at a time.

Fire officials will only move forward with the prescribed fires if conditions are “favorable.” During the burns, residents may see smoke, which is expected to linger during the evening and early morning hours.

The first project area is the Upper Provo Prescribed Fire Project, which is about 10 miles east of Kamas. The project runs on the northeast side of Mirror Lake Highway between Norway Flats Road on the east and Upper Setting Road on the west.

In Wasatch County, about 20 miles east of Heber City, fire crews will burn the area on the west side of Currant Creek Reservoir. The burn will span the area between Coop Creek Road, Chicken Creek Road, Layout Road and West Side Currant Creek Road.

Finally, the Westfork Duchesne project will burn in Wasatch County about 10 miles east of Heber City. The project is between Duchesne Ridge Road on the north side and Red Mountain Road on the south side.

West Fork Duchesne Prescribe Fire (Courtesy Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest)

Upper Provo Prescribed Fire (Courtesy Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest)

Racetrack Prescribed Fire (Courtesy Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest)

Each burn will be carried out by qualified fire personnel, using aerial and hand ignitions.

Residents can call 435-503-4038 after 6 p.m. for the next day’s prescribed burn operation schedule. If the recorded message indicates no active fire operations planned, the area will be open for day use. Residents can also follow the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on social media for the latest updates.