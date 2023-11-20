OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A fire early Monday morning in Ogden resulted in more than $100,000 in damage at a commercial facility.

At approximately 4 a.m., Ogden fire crews were dispatched on reports of a structure fire on the 2800 block of Wall Avenue, the Ogden City Fire Department said.

When fire units arrived at the scene, they said they found a large commercial facility with smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Police and fire officials quickly evacuated the structure and ensured all workers inside of the building were accounted for, OCFD said.

Courtesy Ogden City Fire Department

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, and crews spent a few hours addressing hot spots, making sure nothing spread into the building’s interior.

In addition to the Ogden City Fire Department, Roy City Fire Department and Riverdale City Fire Department responded to the fire. Twenty-five firefighters, three ladder trucks, three engines, one ambulance, and one paramedic truck were involved in the response, OCFD said.

The fire’s cause and origin is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

“We are grateful for the quick response that kept the business and community safe,” OCFD said in a news release.