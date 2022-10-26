SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — More than 70 firefighters were on the scene of a massive four-alarm construction fire near the corner of 1040 East and 2200 South in the Sugar House area this morning.

Authorities don’t yet know what caused the fire, which began on the top floor of an apartment complex that was under construction. No injuries were reported, as the construction area was unoccupied at the time the fire broke out.

Responders tell ABC4 the fire seems to have broken out on the top floor at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Oct. 25, but continued to blaze well into the morning hours today. Several floors of the construction area collapsed and explosions were reported within the structure.

Crews focused on evacuating nearby buildings, including neighboring apartment complexes the Sugarmont and the Vue, and much of the firefighting activity focused on keeping the fire from spreading to nearby structures. The heat from the fire, however, did shatter windows in some nearby structures.

The American Red Cross reported that they set up an evacuation site for more than 200 people this morning.

“Red Cross staff and volunteers responded to the Forest Dale Golf Course where a temporary evacuation site was set up,” stated Red Cross Regional Communications Director Keith Paul. “The Red Cross provided food and water to those who were displaced from their home.”

Paul noted that the staging area for evacuees was moved to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake building at 2005 S. 900 East.

The blaze remains under investigation.