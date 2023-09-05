OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden man was taken into custody after police said he shot and killed a man after a verbal argument escalated into gun violence on Monday night.

Details are limited about the incident, however, police say Brendon Powell, 25, got into a verbal argument with another man over property around 10 p.m. on Sept. 4. The argument got heated and escalated into gun violence when Powell allegedly fired “several rounds” at the victim.

Ogden Police Department confirmed in a press release the victim, who has only been identified as a 31-year-old man, died due to his injuries at the scene. The victim reportedly lived in the area.

When responding officers arrived, Powell was reportedly cooperative and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility and faces a homicide charge.

Ogden Police Department said an investigation into the alleged shooting is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned as ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.