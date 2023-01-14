OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Five people are injured and one person is dead after a rollover crash on 31st St. in Ogden, according to a press release.

The Ogden Police Department responded to a call around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 14 of a crash between a Honda Pilot and an SUV that caused the SUV to roll over.

The SUV was traveling westbound on 31st St. toward the light for the onramp to the I-15 while the Honda Pilot was stopped at the light eastbound heading to the I-15. The Honda Pilot then turned in front of the SUV causing the SUV to roll. At least one of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle, according to the release.

While only one of the four passengers in the Honda Pilot received minor injuries, the SUV suffered greater damage leading to one person dead and the other four injured. One of the passengers injured in the SUV has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover, the release said.

The crash is still under investigation.