SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist has died after crashing into the center median concrete barrier on I-215 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).

On Saturday, November 5, at approximately 10:36 p.m., police dispatch notified Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers of a motorcycle crash at 700 West on I-215 South Westbound.

Officials say the motorcycle rider went into the center median and struck the concrete barrier.

The rider was reportedly taken to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Utah DPS states that the motorcycle “continued for a short distance” before coming to rest in the travel lanes.

Bystanders at the scene reportedly removed the motorcycle from the lanes and placed it in the median.

No further information is currently available.