FARR WEST, Utah (ABC4) – All northbound lanes have been closed on I-15 in Farr West near North Ogden on Wednesday morning after a fatal crash involving a car and a semi-truck.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the interstate at milepost 349 near 2700 North in Farr West. After a preliminary investigation, police believe the semi-truck rear-ended the car after coming up over a rise on the interstate. The car was in the far left lane and was either driving slowly or at a complete stop.

Police said three people have died as a result of the accident. The other two people in the car have been taken to the hospital in critical condition. A medical helicopter responded to the scene.

The northbound lanes are expected to be closed for “several hours” as emergency crews work to clean up the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All northbound lanes have been closed on I-15. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at 2700 North. Commuters are encouraged to take US-89 as an alternate route.