UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A driver was killed in a head-on collision on SR-45 Friday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).

On Saturday, October 28, at approximately 8:32 p.m., police dispatch notified Utah Highway Patrol of a crash on SR-45 at mile marker 32 at the Green River Bridge about 10 miles south of Naples, Utah.

A white Mitsubishi Lancer was reportedly traveling southbound when it crossed the center line into the northbound lane, striking a white Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

The single-occupant driver of the Lancer was not wearing a seatbelt, police say, and sustained fatal injuries on impact.

The single-occupant driver of the Silverado was reportedly treated at the scene and released without significant injury.

The crash is still under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.