SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal car accident occurred on US-6 at Soldier’s Summit on Saturday, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

Trooper Quincy Breur, UHP, says the accident happened at milepost 210 on US-6 at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Breur says a head-on collision occurred between a Toyota Corolla heading eastbound and a Ford F-350 pulling a camper heading westbound.

The roads were reportedly wet due to rain and snow at the time, causing the Toyota Corolla to lose control and travel into the opposite lane.

The Corolla struck the F-350 head on, police say, causing the driver and sole occupant of the Corolla to sustain fatal injuries.

No further information is available at this time.