LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died in a fatal crash after losing control in snowy conditions in Logan on Monday morning, according to the Logan City Police Department.

Authorities say the woman in her 50s was driving a pickup truck southbound near 900 South and 1000 West just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. The woman reportedly lost control on the snow-covered roads and crossed into the northbound lanes where she was broadsided by an SUV going northbound.

The woman was transported to Logan Regional Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

No other information has been provided at this time.