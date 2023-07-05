CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Highway Patrol reports on Wednesday evening at 7:45, there was a fatal vehicle accident in Cache County.

A Ford F-150 was southbound on SR-23 near the intersection of 4600 North and a Polaris Ranger was westbound, crossing SR-23 at the same location. The Polaris driver attempted to cross the intersection between two vehicles and was struck broadside by the Ford.

The 45-year-old male driver of the Polaris was ejected and sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

Lanes were restricted for approximately three hours during the investigation. No further information is available at this time.