Last updated: Mar 27, 2023 / 2:48 PM MDT

WILLARD, Utah (ABC4) – A crash involving several semi-trucks and at least two passenger cars has closed northbound lanes near milepost 351 near Willard on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around noon on March 27. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway, a collision between a semi-truck and a van occurred first, and traffic had slowed down as law enforcement investigated the crash.

Another semi-truck was reportedly unable to slow down and slammed into a small red passenger car. The truck driver and one person from the red car are dead. A second person from the red car has been transported to the hospital in “extremely critical condition.”

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway in the area, but can get back onto I-15 at milepost 357.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.