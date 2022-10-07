ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Wednesday night, five-year-old Bentley Roberts was hit by a truck while riding his bike in Roy and was taken to the hospital. Officials are saying he is in critical but stable condition.

Jennifer Roberts, Bentley’s mother, says he has a lacerated liver and multiple fractures on his pelvis and hips. Now, he is only beginning his road to recovery, and Jennifer says it hasn’t been easy to watch.

“Seeing him lying on the ground and not knowing anything either because I had just shown up in the middle of it all and he was just lying there and to me, he looks lifeless, not moving and I was so scared,” she said.

Jennifer says Bentley was hit when he and his friends were riding bikes through the neighborhood.

“Prior to making the turn, [the driver] did observe the child and for whatever reason did not see the other child,” said Officer Stuart Hacker with the Roy Police Department.

The accident happened around six last night near the area of 2675 west and 4400 south. Shortly after, Jennifer got the call that no parent wants to hear.

“I was freaking out because I wasn’t there with him, so I hurried and turned back around and got to the house. I showed up right when the ambulance showed up. I ran over to him and he’s lying in the street,” she said.

Bentley was taken to the McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, then flown to Primary Children’s. Police say it’s an important reminder to be careful.

“Be very cautious, especially in neighborhoods when you’re driving. There are kids out and about,” said Hackworth.

Jennifer says Bentley just turned five in August. Some of his favorite things are cars, hot wheels and monster trucks. Jennifer described Bentley as a young boy who is outgoing, loves to play outside, and is always making friends.

“Seeing how he is now, not his usual self, not running around, talking. It’s pretty upsetting,” she said.

Jennifer says Bentley has been in a lot of pain, but the good news is doctors told her he likely will not need surgery.

Police said the driver of the truck, a 44-year-old male, stayed on the scene and was cooperative. They said speed does not appear to be a factor at this time and that the incident is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family with medical expenses.