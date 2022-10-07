SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her.

“I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese.

Tyrese said she believes that day came… the day she died.

“She texted me that night saying she wanted to build a report,” said Tyrese.

Fernelius is now facing several charges including murder. Police believe Fernelius shot and killed Lyberdee with a 9 mm handgun inside the apartment they shared.

According to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition, 42 percent of adult homicides in Utah are domestic violence related. Experts say the most dangerous time for a victim is right before and after they leave their abuser.

Before her sister died, Tyrese said she offered to fly her out of Utah or take time off and pick her up herself. She said she was so relieved when her sister told her she had enough and she wanted to make sure Fernelius couldn’t hurt anyone again.

Tyrese said she is now sharing her sister’s story because she believes that is what her sister would have wanted.

“If I can give experience and help people understand it makes me feel good to do so because not a lot of people do understand or understand the severity,” said Tyrese.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence please call the hotline below. It is free and available 24/7.

1-800-897-LINK (5465)