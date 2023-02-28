PROVIDENCE, Utah (ABC4) — Cache County deputies are working to reach the family of the 52-year-old man who was killed by a garage roof collapse in northern Utah on Monday.

At this time, they believe that the man’s family may reside out of state and, most likely, out of the country.

Officials have identified Rolando Castellanos-Briseno, 52, of Ogden as the construction worker killed by a collapsed garage roof potentially caused by a heavy snow load in Providence on Monday, Feb. 27.

According to Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Castellanos-Briseno had been a part of a construction crew that was working to remove asbestos siding from an older home slated for demolition. The roof had collapsed on him while he was working inside the garage. The rest of the crew reportedly escaped without injuries.

Castellanos-Briseno suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene, officials say.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident, but they believe the heavy snow load on the roof coupled with the construction work contributed to the incident.