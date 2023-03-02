FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — The family of a 25-year-old who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Farmington Wednesday has released a statement to the media saying police are stonewalling them.

Chase Linde Allan, 25, was shot multiple times by Farmington police on Wednesday, March 1, near the United States Postal Service office located at 145 East State Street.

In the statement, Allan’s family said they found out about his death via news articles and has not been contacted by authorities with information regarding the investigation so far.

“Our family was not properly notified of Chase’s death as next of kin,” the statement reads.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Allan went to Eagle Bay Elementary, Farmington Junior High and Davis High School. He played soccer at the Real Salt Lake Academy and, later on, at the University of California, Davis, and Utah State University.

“He was always selflessly helping and protecting others in need,” his family said. “He has been studying law the last few years and was a patriot doing what he could to defend the people’s freedom and liberty in his community.”

On Wednesday, Farmington Police Chief Eric Johnsen reported that an officer conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the USPS office because the vehicle Allan was driving did not have a license plate. Allan was reportedly the only person inside the blue BMW.

During the traffic stop, police say Allan became non-compliant. The initial officer called for assistance, leading to four more officers arriving on the scene.

Officers then allegedly instructed Allan to exit his vehicle, which he refused. Details are limited, but police say while removing Allan from his vehicle, shots were fired. Allan died from his injuries.

Read their full statement below: