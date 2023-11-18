ALTAMONT, Utah (ABC4) — A family was hospitalized after officials said their cabin was found full of carbon monoxide in Duchesne County.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a rental cabin at the Six Lakes Lodge, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office on social media.

Family members reported feeling sick during the evening and into the night, and the Altamont Fire Department, along with the Altamont and Roosevelt Ambulances, were dispatched to the location

Using a carbon monoxide detector, the Altamont Fire Department found the cabin was full with carbon monoxide, causing the occupants to become sick. All occupants were reportedly transported to the Uintah Basin Medical Center for treatment.

Every year in the U.S., at least 420 people die and more than 100,000 people visit the emergency room from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Red Cross recommends installing carbon monoxide detectors in central locations on every level of your home and outside sleeping areas.

If the carbon monoxide alarm sounds, the Red Cross says to move quickly to a fresh air location outside or by an open window or door. Additionally, they recommend checking and changing the batteries in your carbon monoxide alarms every six months, just like your smoke alarms.

While the Red Cross of Utah does not provide free carbon monoxide detectors, their staff and volunteers do install free smoke detectors. While in homes, their teams check the batteries of existing smoke alarms and will check carbon monoxide detectors as well.

Residents who cannot afford smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one or check and replace batteries should contact the Red Cross of Utah. More information is available here.

Common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.