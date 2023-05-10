EDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Mudslide damaged a home near Eden and forced a family to evacuate Wednesday evening.

According to David Reed with the Weber Fire District, police and fire crews responded to reports of a landside on Viking Drive in Nordic Valley at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The muddy water and debris appeared to have damaged a home, causing the residents to evacuate as a precaution.

Weber County Fire officials say crews are diverting the flow of water to prevent flooding in nearby homes. They are also collaborating with the Weber County engineers to come up with a mitigation plan.

Certain sections of Viking Drive are currently closed, but Nordic Valley Drive remains open, officials said.

“The situation is under constant surveillance, and the on-site crews will promptly notify residents in the event that further evacuations become necessary,” Weber County Fire stated.