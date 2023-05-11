Firefighters at a fourplex fire in South Ogden (Image courtesy of South Ogden City)

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A fire broke out at a South Ogden fourplex on Tuesday, according to South Ogden City officials.

Crews were dispatched to the structure fire located near 5800 South and Main Point Blvd around 6:30 p.m. on May 10. When crews arrived, they reportedly found the fourplex “under heavy smoke and flames.”

The fire reportedly spread into both levels of the structure, including the attic, and affected all four units of the fourplex.

South Ogden City officials reported firefighters were unable to initially enter the building to fight the fire and began their attack from outside the fourplex. Once they were safely able to do so, firefighters entered the fourplex and began their attack from the inside. The fire was extinguished quickly once firefighters entered the building.

South Ogden City said there were no human injuries but multiple family pets were lost as a result of the fire.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire and have not released any other details as of reporting.

Crews from South Ogden Fire, South Ogden Police Department, South Ogden Public Works, Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire Department, Roy City Fire and Rescue, and Washington Terrace City all responded.