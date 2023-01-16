FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — Farmington City Police report that social media threats against a local high school for Jan. 17 have turned out to be false, according to a press release.

Police say threats surfaced on social media about possible activity tomorrow at Farmington High, but after investigating the matter, the threats seem to be directed at a similarly named school outside of Utah.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At the same time, police said they and Davis County School District officials are still working closely to make sure students remain safe at all times. Police said they will continue to patrol FHS’s campus in an effort to “identify and investigate any suspicious activity or criminal behavior.”

If you have any information on potential threats to students, call Farmington Police at (801) 451-5453 or call 911.