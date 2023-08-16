The side of a Clearfield City Police Patrol Car (Image courtesy of Clearfield City Police)

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden man was killed early Wednesday morning when a piece of equipment fell on him at a Clearfield manufacturing company.

The incident is still under investigation, however, Clearfield City Police Lt. Scott Manookin said it appears a piece of equipment that was suspended above the workstation fell onto the 27-year-old man around 6:30 a.m.

The man, who has not been identified pending notification of family members, was knocked unconscious and suffered severe head trauma. Co-workers began providing CPR to the man while first responders were on their way. After first responders arrived, the man was taken by ambulance to Holy Cross Hospital in “extremely critical condition.”

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the man died due to his injuries.

Manookin said Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials have been notified of the incident due to it happening in the workplace.