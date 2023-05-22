WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Utah Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist who evaded authorities at extreme speeds on Sunday, May 21.

The Utah Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) calls it a “dangerous incident,” as a UHP trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop on a sport bike allegedly exceeding 100 mph.

The motorcyclist was reportedly heading northbound on SR-167 (Trappers Loop), and despite troopers’ attempt to stop them, the rider fled the scene. Troopers elected not to pursue.

Shortly after, a DPS helicopter spotted the bike still heading northbound near milepost 8. DPS says the rider made a U-turn on Trappers Loop and went southbound toward I-84, traveling at “extreme speeds.”

The helicopter reportedly followed the rider, who exited on Riverdale Rd. before getting on I-15 southbound, “exhibiting a flagrant disregard for public safety while weaving through traffic at speeds exceeding 120 mph,” a release states.

The rider continued westbound on I-80 toward the Tooele County line, eventually taking SR-201 eastbound.

“Throughout this dangerous sequence of events, the DPS helicopter maintained visual contact with the motorcycle until it disappeared from sight near Lake Park and Day Burry off of 5600 West,” DPS states.

“Due to the reckless speeds and dangerous driving exhibited,” the release states, UHP is urging the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the motorcyclist involved in this incident.

Authorities say the motorcycle is a white-trimmed BMW S1000RR, and that the rider is believed to be male.

If you have any information regarding this person, please contact the UHP dispatch at 801-887-3800.

“Your cooperation and support are crucial in ensuring the apprehension of the individual responsible for these dangerous actions,” DPS states.

No further information is available at this time.