CORRINE, Utah (ABC4) – Box Elder County residents may have received a rude awakening just on Thursday morning, as a 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook the area.

The earthquake hit just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 with the epicenter registering about seven miles southwest of Corrine and had a depth of about 7.3 kilometers. At the time of publishing, the earthquake was only reportedly felt by about 40 people.

The reports show the quake was felt as far as Logan, with many experiencing weak to light tremors.

The earthquake is the latest of a series of low-level earthquakes that have impacted northern Utah since the start of 2023. Cache County started the new year with three earthquakes ranging 2.6 to 3.2 in magnitude. These earthquakes were reportedly felt by hundreds of people.

In mid-January, the Wasatch Front was shaken up again with a 2.8 earthquake near Morgan. The low-magnitude quake was reportedly mistaken by many as a passing snow plow

Earthquakes like the one in Box Elder County today are often felt and happen around 500,000 times each year, according to Michigan Tech University. These quakes can cause only minor damage and don’t usually start causing slight damage to buildings and structures until they reach 5.5 on the Richter Scale.