DUCHESNE RIVER, Utah (ABC4) — The West Fork of the Duchesne River will be closing to protect wildlife in the river, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

DWR states that the West Fork portion of the river will be closed to fishing from May 15, starting at 6 a.m., to July 8.

The closure is reportedly in place to protect spawning Colorado River cutthroat trout.

Officials say the closure also applies to the confluence with Wolf Creek upstream to the headwaters, excluding Wolf Creek.

“In 2022, we saw an increase in violations so plan ahead before you make the trip,” DWR states.

You can find more information on fishing regulations in Utah here.