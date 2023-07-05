DWR stocks these native fish for first time, Courtesy of DWR

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — The Division of Wildlife Resources is stocking the Weber River with native bluehead suckers for the first time.

According to a press release from DWR, bluehead suckers are extremely important to the ecosystem in Utah rivers. However, their populations have recently decreased.

In 2017, DWR fishery biologists began collecting eggs from bluehead suckers in the Weber River and bringing them to the Springville Fish Hatchery. There, the eggs were fertilized to build a stock of mature fish for breeding purposes.

Now, 1,000 of the hatchery fish will be put into the Weber River for the first time. According to the press release, the group of fish are all roughly 8-10 inches. DWR reports this should help supplement the bluehead sucker population in the river.

“At this point of time, we decided that they were at length that would avoid any type of predation so we decided this would be the first time essentially to put these fish back into the ecosystem,” Chante Lundskog a biologist with DWR said.

Lundskog said that suckerfish play an important role in the food chain. They are primarily omnivores that feed on algae, and inorganic material that builds up on hard surfaces. This helps with water quality and increases productivity for other organisms.

Although they are not the type of fish you can fish for, or eat, they are necessary to Utah’s ecosystem Lundskog reported.

To learn more about DWR’s future projects, you can visit their website.