SOUTH WEBER, Utah (ABC4) — An adult cow moose got stuck at the bottom of a concrete canal in South Weber, and Utah DWR came to the rescue.

According to DWR’s social media, the moose was stuck in a triangle of concrete, and they had to use a backhoe to help her escape.

DWR said they worked with Davis & Weber Counties Canal Companies to perform the rescue. At first, the canal company placed a front-end loader in the canal. They then removed two concrete blocks to allow the moose to escape the concrete triangle.

However, instead of using the front loader as an escape ramp to exit the canal, she remained. DWR states the workers actually had to drive their backhouse past the moose and turn it towards her to scare her out.

“Many thanks to the Davis & Weber Counties Canal Companies for helping us help this moose!” DWR stated in their post.

Cow moose rescued from canal, Courtesy of DWR

