PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A total of four vehicles and an ATV were involved in a crash on I-80 Friday morning that caused a glycol spill, according to the Park City Fire District (PCFD).
At approximately 8:10 a.m. Friday, several agencies responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 at mile marker 146.
Authorities say a dump truck hauling hot asphalt went through the cable barrier.
The accident reportedly caused a glycol spill, a chemical used on fire suppression systems, that the Park City Hazmat Team was able to contain.
Two people involved were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance with minor injuries as a result of the accident.
No further information is currently available.