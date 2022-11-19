CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A DUI driver four times the legal limit was stopped going 121 mph in Wellsville on Saturday, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

A UHP Trooper stopped the vehicle, which was traveling 121 mph in a 65 mph zone, and could reportedly “smell the odor of alcohol.”

Additionally, the Trooper reports that the driver was traveling on a curved road at this speed.

The Trooper then began a DUI investigation, and the driver turned out to be four times the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit of .05.

UHP is asking the public to arrange for sober rides during the holiday season. “Driving while impaired is more than just you,” UHP states.

Authorities are also warning of ice that is expected to be on the roads soon.

No further information is currently available.