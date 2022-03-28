WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Law enforcement in Utah continues to evolve alongside technology and in Weber County, there is one piece of technology that is proving to be beneficial in more than one way.

From search and rescue to after-hours surveillance of businesses to police work, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office continues to benefit from its drone program.

A drone boots up as Lt. Mark Horton with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office pushes the power button. This is just one drone of a growing fleet at the sheriff’s office. “It’s nice to get the deputies’ eyes-on before they walk into a situation,” Lt. Horton told ABC4.

He that’s exactly what happened after two suspects crashed a stolen vehicle this weekend. According to the sheriff’s office, it all happened Friday night when deputies “located a stolen vehicle at 700 W 12th Street. When the suspect noticed the deputy was behind them, they fled. After a short pursuit, the suspects crashed the stolen car into an open field and took off on foot.”

“We have a drone on 24/7 now,” Lt. Horton explained. “We have the pilots that are sworn deputies who are out flying these things, reactively, if a situation comes up where we think the drone will be beneficial.” Lt. Horton emphasized that the sheriff’s office does not use drones to patrol neighborhoods. Rather, drones are used in situations where a suspect, or suspects in the case of the stolen vehicle, needs to be located.

Lt. Horton said one of the deputies on patrol is one of the designated pilots for the sheriff’s office. Within minutes of the suspects crashing the vehicle, the deputy had a drone in the air. According to Lt. Horton, deputies began searching for the two suspects on foot. The drone pilot quickly located the two teens and guided responding deputies to their locations.

“It’s been phenomenal for us,” Lt. Horton stated when referring to the drone program. The sheriff’s office began using drones for law enforcement about a year ago. The program is credited for three separate arrests.

It’s modeled after the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue drone program that started back in 2018. “The drone program is credited to saving 17 lives in Weber County,” Lt. Horton added. He explained that while helicopters are still used in rescues, drones are improving the way the 80-person SAR team does its job. The drones have infrared technology that allows the team to quickly find those who are stranded (even at night) and determine if the rescue can be done by ground or if a helicopter is needed. This means many rescues are done quicker than they would have been in the past and are also less expensive.

The ever-evolving drone technology will undoubtedly continue to shape public safety. “This is something that is always changing, and the next greatest thing is coming out, and it’s going to continue that way,” Lt. Horton added. “We’re just happy to be a part of it.”

Lt. Horton told ABC4 that within just a matter of days, the sheriff’s office will begin using drones to patrol the perimeter of the jail at night. Along with jail surveillance, the sheriff’s office has a program local business can sign up for in which deputies will regularly perform after-hours surveillance at a business using a drone. This program recently led to an arrest when deputies were able to find a suspect who was stealing catalytic converters from a Weber County business in the middle of the night.