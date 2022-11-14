MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A driver allegedly rammed into another car before shots were fired, injuring a woman in Midvale Sunday, according to the Unified Police Dept.

Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police, says multiple people called 911 regarding shots fired around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cutler says the incident appears to have started around 7000 South 700 East, when one driver “intentionally rammed” another car before gunfire ensued.

Cutler says another report then came in of a 38-year-old woman who had been shot.

One car involved in the shooting was found nearby, while another was found near 400 South 800 East in Salt Lake City.

Both cars were reportedly damaged, showing bullet holes, and police detained two individuals for questioning. One of those individuals was arrested on a parole violation.

Police are continuing their investigation into the motive behind the shooting, but believe drugs could be a factor.

Cutler says the woman who was shot was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

Police believe a third car was also involved, a black SUV, which is still outstanding.

No further information is currently available.