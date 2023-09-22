TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was pronounced dead after losing control of his vehicle, causing it to roll multiple times on I-80 in Tooele Co. Thursday night, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP, said that just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 21, the driver was heading eastbound on I-80 near milepost 37 in a grey Subaru Forester.

According to a witness, the driver was speeding before suddenly braking hard, possibly to avoid another vehicle, and lost control.

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

The car reportedly veered right, went off the road, and rolled multiple times.

Roden said the driver was ejected and pronounced deceased on scene by first responders.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Notification of family members is pending at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.