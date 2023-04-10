DEWEYVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A 32-year-old woman was critically injured after her vehicle hit the side of a tanker train in Box Elder County on Sunday, April 9.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a train was moving at a slow speed near Deweyville with the warning crossing lights activated at about 1:55 a.m. on Sunday.

The train was reportedly blocking State Route 102. Roden says a silver Mercury Milan was traveling on eastbound SR 102, and the driver failed to slow down and stop for the train.

The vehicle hit the side of a tanker without slowing down early Sunday morning, officials said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 32-year-old driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to an area hospital. The woman remains in “extreme critical condition,” Roden said.

Impairment is reportedly being investigated as a factor in this incident.

No further information is available at this moment.