Drink up and be merry: Best breweries in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The brewery scene in Salt Lake City is hopping (beer pun intended). As life in Utah – or Brewtah, as some call it – returns to some form of normalcy, hitting the brewery with friends for a cold one and a bite to eat will be a welcome return to summer life.

Brewery-lovers might be interested in Visit Salt Lake’s Brewery Mobile Pass, which gives pass holders discounts and credits at over a dozen of the best spots in town.

Here are a few of the best breweries in the capital city to hang out, have a drink, throw darts, and chow down on some grub.

Squatters Pub

Located on 300 South in downtown, Squatters Pub has been around since 1989 and was built after a pair of business partners spent a year studying different pubs around the Western United States to finalize the Salt Lake City concept. Not a bad way to spend a year, huh? Since the first spot on Broadway opened, Squatters has also opened locations in Park City, a tavern on 300 West, and a spot inside the SLC Airport. With a full slate of in-house brewed craft beers to go along with a deep menu of great food, Squatters has become a local favorite.

Proper Brewing Co.

Proper has been included on a previous list of great places to grab a burger in Utah. The brewery side of the operations, a literal 20-step walk away from the burger joint, is also an extremely laid-back place to have a great drink. Proper Brewing Co. has partnered with longtime Real Salt Lake star and newly named Utah Valley head coach Kyle Beckerman to form a signature pilsner, Beckerman’s Brew. The brewpub also has seasonal beers that are well-liked. With great burgers and great beer, Proper Brewing Co. is a winning combination.

Kiitos Brewing

What Kiitos lacks in food, they make up for in great flavored beer at a fair price. The seasonal Creamsicle is especially tasty as well as the two Fruit Milkshake Ales in raspberry plum and strawberry. Like many of the other breweries on this list, Kiitos has a storefront at the entrance where customers can grab a six-pack of their favorites to take home and enjoy. And to those who wish to stay and hang out, there’s a wall full of pinballs machines waiting for a high score.

Fisher Brewing Company

Courtesy of Fisher Brewing Company

Chances are you can’t go far in Salt Lake City without seeing someone in a Fisher Brewing t-shirt or hoodie. The popular brewery once had a fairly large hiatus; despite being founded near the Jordan River in 1884, Fisher was sold off and closed in 1960. In 2017, the brewery reopened its doors and has been a hit since. The taproom is filled with choices for thirsty folks and those who are hungry can step outside and enjoy something original from the revolving door of food trucks that stop in front of the building.

Red Rock Brewing

Sitting on 200 West, in between 200 South and 300 South, Red Rock has carved out a spot for both a solid beer and a great meal. Like many of the local breweries, Red Rock’s beers have great names. The White Rainbow, Buffalo Point, Biere de Mars, and the Bobcat are particularly striking. In addition to the brews, the food menu has something for everyone. Whether you like pizza, burgers, salad, chicken, or fish to accompany your White Rainbow, you’ll find it at Red Rock.

Level Crossing Brewing Company

Courtesy of Level Crossing

At Level Crossing, the priorities, according to the brewery’s website, are passion and camaraderie; seems like a good mantra for a highly social setting like a pub. Level Crossing offers eight year-round beer staples in addition to a monthly special. The starry skies of warmer months seem to be a thread for the current and future special offerings. Right now, the brewery has a double IPA called Space Oddity on tap. Later in the summer, that will be replaced by Cosmic Saunter and then, after that, a milkshake IPA called Astro Shake that sounds out of this world.

The brewing community in Salt Lake City is working hard to put “Brewtah” on the map. Getting out with friends and having a beer, or just enjoying a good meal at a Utah-based pub is a great way to get social again.

Which places did we miss? Comment on the Facebook post below!