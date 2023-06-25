HYRUM STATE PARK, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old male who was last seen at the Hyrum Dam day beach area around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, according to Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

The Department of Public Safety’s Dive Team and State Parks authorities are actively searching Hyrum State Park for Conner Bowden, a 14-year-old who went missing on Sunday afternoon.

CCSO is asking the public to contact them with any information on the missing juvenile. Officials describe him as a 14-year-old Caucasian boy, measuring 5 feet 4 inches and 110 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair with a “lean and athletic” build.

Police say he was last seen wearing khaki pants and a gray tank top at the Hyrum Dam beach area.

If you have any information about his whereabouts or have seen him since 2:30 p.m. Sunday, call Cache County’s non-emergency line at (435) 753-7555.