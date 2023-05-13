OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A basement fire in Ogden Friday afternoon left one dog dead. A person sleeping in the basement was found by a neighbor and assisted out of the home.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Canfield Drive on reports of a home fire at about 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 12. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the basement at the back of the home.

The building was searched and evacuated, and the fire was reportedly extinguished within 5 minutes.

Officials say one person was sleeping in the basement, but a neighbor found them and helped them out of the house. One dog was found deceased in the residence, Ogden Fire stated.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Three people were reportedly evaluated by paramedics on the scene and left with Red Cross. The damage the fire caused is estimated to have cost the homeowners $30,000.

Firefighters from Ogden Fire, North View Fire, and Weber Fire responded to the scene to help with putting the fire out.

The Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire.