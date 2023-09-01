OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities have confirmed a dog was killed in a house fire on Friday morning after investigators believe a propane tank caught fire.

Ogden Fire Department said they arrived at the scene of the house fire around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 1. Crews immediately got to work to extinguish the fire.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters searched the home. While there were no humans inside the home at the time, fire officials did find two dogs. Ogden Fire confirmed with ABC4 one of the dogs died as a result of the fire.

Fire officials have not disclosed what led the propane tank to catch fire or how much damage the house sustained from the flames.