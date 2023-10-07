JENSEN, Utah (ABC4) — The Quarry Visitor Center within Dinosaur National Park is set to undergo nearly $577,000 in improvements beginning Oct. 30, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The project, improving the heating and cooling systems at the visitor center, will reportedly include replacing the current duct work and installing a new hearing and cooling system.

The DOI said the visitor center will close on Oct. 23 while staff move into temporary facilities located in the parking lot. There, staff will provide visitor services beginning on Oct. 28.

The project is expected to be completed by March 30, 2024.

The Quarry Exhibit Hall will reportedly remain open and access to the dinosaur fossils in the Quarry Exhibit Hall will not be affected by this project.

Funding for the project was provided the National Park Service Repair/ Rehabilitation Fund.

According to the National Park Service, the Dinosaur National Monument area was once home to real dinosaurs, with their remains still visibly embedded in the rocks.

“Today, the mountains, desert, and untamed rivers flowing in deep canyons support an array of life. Petroglyphs hint at earlier cultures. Later, homesteaders and outlaws found refuge here,” the NPS website states.