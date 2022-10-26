SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For more than 22 years, a local nonprofit has been hosting community celebration events in Salt Lake City for Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, a Mexican cultural holiday that honors loved ones who have passed away.

Una Mano Amiga aims to preserve and educate the public on Mexican cultural values and traditions through community events. This year, the organization is planning to establish a new Guinness World Record by gathering and displaying more than 500 pictures of loved ones on a Dia de los Muertos altar.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Trolley Square starting from 11 a.m.

“One of the traditions of the Day of the Dead is to elaborate an altar and as part of it, photos of the deceased loved ones are placed on it to remember and honor them,” said Rocio Mejia, executive director of Una Mano Amiga.

Anyone who is interested in celebrating the memory of their lost families and friends is welcome to bring a picture of them to put on the altar. Participants are also encouraged to dress up as a catrina, which is a skeletal figure with hollowed-out eyes and stitched mouth that is symbolic of the holiday.

The event will feature workshops, face-painting booths, entertainment and a community altar. Mejia’s goals for this event are to keep the cultural traditions alive, promote diversity in Utah and foster family unity and harmony by remembering those who have passed because “they only disappear when they are forgotten.”