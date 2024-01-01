ROY, Utah (ABC4) — Both Weber County Sheriff’s Deputies and a suspect were injured after a small pursuit led to an officer-involved shooting in the Roy-Riverdale area on Sunday night, Dec. 31.

In a press release, Sgt. Terence Lavely said deputies responded to a possible DUI call on New Year’s Eve in the lower Uintah region. Deputies with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect vehicle near Riverdale Road and 1900 West in Roy.

Deputies attempted to pull the suspect over, but the suspect allegedly fled the scene. Multiple agencies responded to help the Weber County Sheriff’s Office in a pursuit that stretched through both Roy and Riverdale.

“During the pursuit, the suspect deliberately collided with two police vehicles,” said Lavely. “Law enforcement officers discharged shots at the vehicle.”

Lavely said law enforcement officers and the suspect sustained minor injuries, though did not clarify what the injuries were. Everyone was medically cleared and released.

The suspect was safely taken into custody and Lavely said there is no threat to the public. The suspect faces charges related to DUI, evading law enforcement and aggravated assault on a police officer.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office Critical Incident Team is leading an investigation into the incident.