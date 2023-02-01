A new chairlift will be officially unveiled Friday at Deer Valley Resort. The Burns Express lift, located at the base of Snow Park Lodge will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 3, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.

Resort guests and community members are invited to join the celebration, by meeting at the chairlift’s new base terminal at the top of the Wide West ski run.

The addition of the Burns Express chairlift will offer an additional way for skiers to move out of the base area, a press release on Feb 1 stated. As well as broadening the terrain for beginner skiers, by providing more direct access to some of the easier runs on Deer Valley’s Little Blady Mountain.

“The overall redesign of Deer Valley’s Wide West beginner area has greatly improved the experience for both the skiing public as well as students in Ski School, ” Rob Sogard, VP of Skier Services said, “Now when skiers are ready to advance from the learning area, Burns Express will provide a smoother transition to some of the easiest green runs on the mountain. “

Deer Valley’s learning area was also recently refurbished, as they extended the Snowflake chairlift, widened Wide West and Gnat’s Eye ski runs, and reconfigured the surface lifts to stretch from the bottom to the top of the beginner area.

Deer Valley Resort, located in Park City currently has 21 chairlifts, the Burns Express lift will bring the number up to 22.