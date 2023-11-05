BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — An 88-year-old man was killed Saturday night after a deer went through his windshield in Box Elder County, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The accident took place at around 7 p.m., Nov. 4, on Highway 13 near 9700 North, according to Cpl. Quincey Breuer, UHP.

A driver was heading southbound when a deer entered the road. The driver was reportedly unable to dodge the deer and struck it, sending it hurling through the air into the northbound lanes.

Courtesy of UHP

Courtesy of UHP

The 88-year-old man was driving northbound when the deer came flying towards his vehicle. The deer reportedly went through his windshield, killing him on scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. The conditions of those in the car that initially hit the deer have not been released.

No further information is currently available.