WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A driver was killed after debris fell through their windshield on I-15 Friday afternoon.

Police say a Hyundai passenger car was traveling northbound on I-15 just north of Riverdale road in Weber County when debris struck the car around 3:10 p.m.

The debris is believed to be a brake assembly from the southbound side of the freeway. Officials say it went over the median and struck the Hyundai.

Utah Highway Patrol is asking the public to call (801) 393-1136 with any information that will help determine where this debris would have come from.