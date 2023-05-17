SOUTH WEBER, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office have responded to reports of shots fired in South Weber early Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the initial call came in just after 4 a.m. on May 17. Officers have confirmed the suspect is currently barricaded in a home near the Morgan Trout Farm.

At this time, law enforcement officials have not reported any injuries as a result of the shots fired and there are no known hostages with the barricaded suspect.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.