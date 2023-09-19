FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — Davis County Animal Care Officers are investigating after multiple community members contacted officials about “a horse allegedly tied and dragged behind a trailer.”

On Monday, Sept. 11, Famington officials were contacted by news agencies saying a video of a horse dragged behind a trailer was circulating on social media. They said they immediately dispatched Davis County Animal Care Officers, according to a Farmington City press release.

Davis County Animal Care Officers examined the horse and found minor injuries. They say the horse is fortunately expected to make a full recovery.

In response, however, the City says those involved in the incident and public officials have recieved threats of violence, prompting concern over the safety of people as well as the horse.

Davis County Animal Care Officers are investigating after multiple community members contacted officials about “a horse allegedly tied and dragged behind a trailer.” (Courtesy of Animal Care of Davis County)

Davis County Animal Care Officers are investigating after multiple community members contacted officials about “a horse allegedly tied and dragged behind a trailer.” (Courtesy of Animal Care of Davis County)

Davis County Animal Care Officers are investigating after multiple community members contacted officials about “a horse allegedly tied and dragged behind a trailer.” (Courtesy of Animal Care of Davis County)

Davis County Animal Care Officers are investigating after multiple community members contacted officials about “a horse allegedly tied and dragged behind a trailer.” (Courtesy of Animal Care of Davis County)

“The City recognizes this is a traumatic incident and understands the public concern around this matter,” the City said. “Needless to say, we are concerned for the safety of humans involved in this incident and we strongly request patience and empathy as this investigation plays out.”

Davis County officials also asked the public to refrain from issuing threats of violence of any kind to those involved in “this sad situation.”

The individual responsible for the horse’s injuries has been issued a criminal citation for allegedly violating the Cruelty to Animals Davis County Code. County officials say the person responsible is cooperating with the investigation. They did not release the individual’s name, likely for safety purposes, and remind the public that they are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Animal Care of Davis County takes reports of animal cruelty very seriously. The Animal Care Officers did a terrific job ensuring a complete and thorough investigation was conducted. We are glad the gray horse in question is not severely injured”, stated Davis County Animal Care Director Ashleigh Young.

The Davis County press release ended by thanking those who contacted officials regarding the possible animal cruelty incident and encouraging the public to report any possible cases of animal cruelty in the future by calling 801-444-2200.