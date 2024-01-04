This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities in northern Utah say they are looking for a driver after a vehicle fell off the dam at Pineview Reservoir on Thursday.

Deputy Chief David Reed with the Weber County Fire District said they believe a lone man drove off the dam and his vehicle “launched into the lake.”

Search and rescue crews are looking for the driver.

It is still unknown what might have caused the vehicle to fall into the reservoir, which is located in the Ogden Valley, roughly 50 miles north of Salt Lake City.