WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Firefighters from Weber Fire District have responded to two separate fires within the county so far on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road around 10 a.m. where a Ford F-350 was engulfed in flames. Firefighters used water from two engines to put out the fire. Officials believe the fire was started in the engine compartment of the vehicle as it was hauling a construction trailer up the road.

The occupants were able to exit the vehicle safely. No injuries were reported.

Courtesy of Weber Fire District

Around 2 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the area of 2400 N Shady Lane near Nordic Valley on reports of a house fire. The fire began on the exterior of the house, but the actual cause is still under investigation, according to David Reed, the deputy chief of Weber Fire District. No arson is suspected in this fire for now.

Five units from Weber Fire, two fire engines and two ambulances responded to the incident.

Reed said the home was valued at $2 million, and it is most likely a total loss. One person was reportedly home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out in time. No injuries were reported.

Crews are in the middle of putting the fire out at the moment.