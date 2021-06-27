Crews respond to large house fire in Northern Utah

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Northern Utah, Saturday.

According to the North View Fire District, at 6:03 p.m., crews were dispatched to 1438 West and Pleasant View Drive for reports of smoke within the area.

Firefighters state as units were enroute, Weber Dispatch received additional information that the fire was possibly involving vegetation as well as a residential structure.

Additional units were then requested.

Crews say, upon arrival, firefighters performed an aggressive, quick attack but despite their initial efforts, the fire advanced up the backside of the home and into the attic.

According to the North View Fire District, additional units aided in helping stop the fire and contained it to the rear portion of the home.

There are no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

Crews say there is about $100,000 in damages.

The cause remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.